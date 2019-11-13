WATCH: Winde outlines details of R1bn safety plan









Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will host a community meeting to outline the details of his recently launched safety plan, to the community of Elsies River. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has hosted a community meeting in Elsies River to outline the details of his recently launched safety plan. On Tuesday, Winde assured the community that the R1billion plan, announced last month, would make 3000 additional law enforcement officers and 150 investigators available in crime hot spots in the province. He said long-term violence prevention programmes would also be rolled out. “The plan will deal with the improvement of services by law enforcement agencies, school safety issues, including the prevention of drug consumption at schools, and also eliminate gangsterism. “This plan includes a law enforcement and a violence prevention component. This is because we know boots on the ground are not enough. Violence starts at home and in our communities,” Winde said. “We know that a child who experiences violence, either in the home, or in the school environment, or by living in a violent environment, is more likely to commit or be a victim of violence and crime as an adult. If we do not also put our energy into empowering our children, families and communities to use alternatives to violence, our other efforts will serve little purpose.”

Among the attendees were the local community policing forums, neighbourhood watches, community members, Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

Winde said they were committed to building a safer province, and “we are here to support our communities”.

Fernandez said the goal of her department and herself was to make sure children were taken care of.

“Our children need to be kept safe. We also need to focus on the amount of violence against women and children, including the boy child.”

Fritz said safety needed to be re- conceptualised by each government department and each level of government.

“Through the premier’s safety plan, we aim to strengthen safety initiatives at district and local level.”

He said that would be achieved through the implementation of rigorous and comprehensive safety plans.\

