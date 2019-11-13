On Tuesday, Winde assured the community that the R1billion plan, announced last month, would make 3000 additional law enforcement officers and 150 investigators available in crime hot spots in the province. He said long-term violence prevention programmes would also be rolled out.
“The plan will deal with the improvement of services by law enforcement agencies, school safety issues, including the prevention of drug consumption at schools, and also eliminate gangsterism.
“This plan includes a law enforcement and a violence prevention component. This is because we know boots on the ground are not enough. Violence starts at home and in our communities,” Winde said.
“We know that a child who experiences violence, either in the home, or in the school environment, or by living in a violent environment, is more likely to commit or be a victim of violence and crime as an adult. If we do not also put our energy into empowering our children, families and communities to use alternatives to violence, our other efforts will serve little purpose.”