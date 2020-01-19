Excessive winds left Capetonians clinging to street poles, railings - and even each other - in and around the city this weekend. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It's been extremely windy couple of days for many Cape Town residents, with the wind not only making itself known, but also being unavoidable. The windy weather began in earnest on Thursday evening and the South African Weather Service has advised that the strong gale winds will continue through the weekend until Monday.

Blustering winds were reaching speeds of more than 100km/h around the mountain, and even left Table Mountain Cableway unable to celebrate International Cableway Day on Friday as a result. During high-force winds on Friday night, several incidents of damage were reported. Two properties in the Bo-Kaap and Gardens had their roofs blown off, while a tree in Rylands was uprooted.

Matshidiso Mogale, forecaster for the weather service, said some relief could be expected tomorrow, when winds would become moderate with normal speeds of between 20km/h and 25km/h.

Mogale also said that while strong winds were common this time of year, it was not in regards to the gale-force speeds being experienced.

“It’s due to a strong upper air system that is developing over the west of our region,” she said.