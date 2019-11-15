WWF Student mentorship intake for 2019. Workshop in Wynberg which serves to pair students up with mentors and network. Students do a piggy back race. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A group of graduates aspiring to pursue a career in conservation and protecting the environment received an opportunity to get on-the-job training on Wednesday. The World Wide Fund for nature organisation (WWF) holds an environmental leaders graduate internship programme every alternate year, where they choose graduates from 21 different universities.

Senior manager of the Environmental Leaders Programme, Dr Glenda Raven, said: “This programme provides a bridge for graduates studying careers in the environment sector, including ecologists, environmental engineers and environmental officers and biologists. We hope to help provide them with the relevant knowledge that will prepare them for the work space.”

WWF Student mentorship intake for 2019. Workshop in Wynberg which serves to pair students up with mentors and network. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Fifty interns were chosen out of 1075 applicants across the country, on the basis of their passion and vision for the future environment. Raven said the environmental sector was a rapidly evolving field and often graduates were not sure of the full scope of possibilities in their careers.

Ayesha Mobara said: “This programme was an opportunity that couldn’t be missed because I aim to go into marine biology. It offers many network opportunities while being a part of the programme.

“All the graduates have their own unique ideas and bringing all this knowledge together helps us create innovative initiatives,” she said.