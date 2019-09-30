Cape Town - Housing activist group Reclaim the City and an organisation called the Yes Men held a rally outside the Civic Centre on Monday afternoon. Called “#natsneverdierally”, the activists hope to use the event to raise awareness of City policies they say are increasingly similar to those of the National Party under apartheid.

The activists were dressed as zombies.

“Forced removal then, mass eviction now. Group Areas then, relocation camps now. And so on. We’re back and it feels great,” said Nataniël Krokodil, an organiser of the rally.

Housing activist group Reclaim the City and an organisation called the Yes Men used the event to raise awareness of City policies they say are increasingly similar to those of the National Party.

Co-organised by Reclaim the City and world-renowned activists the Yes Men, the rally aims to highlight the claim that apartheid-era approaches to housing and urban planning are alive and well in Cape Town.

Andy Bichlbaum of the Yes Men said: “We’d never thought about addressing apartheid because we’d thought it was dead. Zombies are the perfect symbol for bad ideas from a political party that everyone thought was long in the grave.”

The Yes Men is an activist group that is known for using humour and subterfuge to expose dark truths about major corporations and governments, with a focus on misbehaviour stemming from bad economic theories.