‘Water cut due to flag’: Indebted Bo-Kaap residents feel targeted by City

Cape Town - Bo-Kaap residents living in a block of flats painted in the Palestinian flag say they feel targeted after the City of Cape Town cut their water supply for five days, and not that of other properties in the area in greater debt. The water supply to the building in Astana Street was only restored on Wednesday, after the Schotsche Kloof body corporate paid an immediate R24 000 to the City.

Sixteen units in the complex were disconnected on June 22, allegedly due to ongoing non-payment of accounts by the body corporate. Fadiel Moos, a body corporate trustee, said they paid the City R24000, even though the trustees only had R22 000 in reserve. “Many people feel this block is being targeted by the City because of the Palestinian flag. The board of trustees has been in discussion with the City for the past two years trying to resolve these issues, but every time they move the goalpost.

“It’s been frustrating for us to deal with them because every time they want more money from us as if they never knew our financial situation,” said Moos. A resident who asked not to be named said the move by the City was concerning. “Why did they cut off this block when there are other blocks with a higher outstanding bill than ours? We want answers. Thirteen of the 16 flats belong to pensioners. Imagine your granny going through this.”

The City said the body corporate settled the current municipal account, excluding the arrears for the restricted block to reinstate services. The property has accumulated a total debt of R15.8 million over several years, the City said. “Provided the body corporate enters into and honours the terms of a new payment arrangement once settled, services to the complex will

A BUILDING in Bo-Kaap has been painted with a mural of a Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza who have come under siege by Israeli forces during its 9-month war with Hamas. continue as normal. “In general, services to a property will never be restricted if a payment arrangement is in place and the terms are being honoured,” the City said. Responding to the residents’ concerns over victimisation, the City maintained its response.

Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien said there were several issues surrounding the matter, since the flats were bought from the City in the 1990s. He said that disconnecting water deprived people of basic rights. DA ward councillor Francine

Higham said the matter was being dealt with by the City’s revenue department. Al Jama-ah national spokesperson Shameemah Salie said pensioners should be assisted with rebates while debt should be scrapped. Salie said they understood only the block with the Palestinian flag was targeted. “Accumulatively, the amount owing of all flats is R15.8m inclusive of those surrounding the Palestinian flag.

“It is of grave concern that the one flat with the flag might be the flat that does not owe as much yet they were targeted. And for that reason the Palestinian flag may indeed be seen as targeted and cannot see how the City could make such an error,” said Salie. ANC leader of the opposition in the legislature, Khalid Sayed, said the party’s caucus was part of the intervention to restore the water. “It is absolutely unacceptable whether or not it’s due to the Palestinian mural, that remains to be seen.