Cape Town - More than 10 000 pieces of water and sanitation infrastructure have been vandalised or stolen over the past financial year, costing residents R12 million. The City said in formal areas, it cost R10.8 million to replace 3 666 missing manhole covers, 2 809 stolen water meters, 649 meter covers, 1 204 hydrant covers, and 275 missing valve covers.

In informal areas, about R1.18 million went towards replacing 89 manhole covers, 80 rodding eyes, 1 034 stolen taps, and 257 vandalised and missing toilet parts. Water and sanitation mayco member Zahid Badroodien said damage to the water network or pipelines can compromise water quality, and disruptions in sanitation services can contribute to sewer overflows, posing risks to public health. “From July 2023 to March 2024, the directorate attended to 64 149 sewer blockages, of which 52 665 were due to misuse.

“An estimated 82% of blockages resulted from system misuse, costing approximately R371.7 million to resolve. The City is committed to providing reliable and efficient services to communities. “However, the ongoing threat of vandalism and theft undermines these efforts. “It needs collaborative action from communities, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders,” said Badroodien.