Cape Town - The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is going off the municipal water supply grid for the 2018 edition, in response to the #WaterCrisis brought about by the worst drought to hit the Western Cape in a century.

The tour organisers will be purchasing water to feed back into the grid to offset the impact made on the city's already constrained supplies by the participants in the race.

The organisers have also set up a number of initiatives to ensure the race is completely off the water grid.

* All suppliers related to Cycle Tour will be signing service level agreements specifying their usage and where that water comes from, and requiring a commitment to our Water Policy. No suppliers may utilise water for our event that comes directly off the City Grid.

* Cycle tour has 360 toilets that are utilised throughout the event. Sanitech is our service provider and all water utilised by them will be greywater, obtained from various treatment plants.

* Waterless soap solutions are being provided as opposed to wash basins for handwashing.

* We will be monitoring and educating spectators on route to ensure there is no spraying down of cyclists or portable pools in use on event day.

* All water ballast previously utilised for weighting down structures has been changed to cement blocks.

* All refreshment station water will be privately supplied and will not come from the City water grid. We are also providing clearly marked grey water systems whereby excess water will be put into grey water bins provided and taken to a water treatment plant post Cycle Tour.

"As we have already communicated, it is our intention that the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour event day will draw zero litres of drinking water from the municipal supply," Cape Town Cycle Tour director David Bellairs said.

"Eliminating the event’s reliance on municipal drinking water will be achieved through a variety of strategies. These include bringing water in from upcountry for drinking and ice on the route, and using locally-produced desalinated water for all cleansing purposes.

"Water stations along the route will be reduced to the 14 essential from a medical point of view."

The Cape Town Cycle Tour will be staged on March 11, 2018, with a new start at the Grand Parade Precinct.

