WC Judge President calls for probe after allegations of planning deputy’s assassination

Cape Town - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is not personally responsible for the security of members of the judiciary, neither does he commission investigations into threats to members of the judiciary, judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube has said. Mncube released a statement to clarify the role of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) following recent media reports and statements relating to a report by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services on an alleged plot to assassinate Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath. “Security provided to the members of the Judiciary facing a threat is an OCJ administrative function which does not require any involvement by the Chief Justice,” Mncube said. “Investigations are the responsibility of OCJ officials, under the leadership of the secretary-general, as the head of the OCJ to request SA Police Service to conduct threat and risk assessments for the Judiciary where necessary. “It is necessary to mention that the secretariat did not at any given time send any investigators to investigate the alleged plot because neither the secretariat nor the JSC has the mandate to investigate such allegations.

“As an interim measure whilst waiting for the outcome of the threat and risk assessment, a contracted security service was provided to the DJP. The outcome of the assessment was later verbally communicated to the OCJ head of security and DJP Goliath. To date OCJ has not received any written report from Western Cape SAPS.”

The clarification comes as a result of claims made over the weekend by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's lawyer Barnabas Xulu that his client believes the Chief Justice has been influenced by the reports of fake allegations of an assassination plot against Goliath.

Judges Hlophe and Goliath have been involved in a public spat that has been referred to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

On Tuesday Xulu said: “The trigger for this whole saga was a report compiled by the JSC following an investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate Goliath and in which my client Judge President John Hlophe was alleged to be involved.

“It all began at the time that the JSC was investigating complaints made against my client, as well as complaints made against Deputy Judge President Goliath,” said Xulu.

“My client has since called for a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations that he is involved in a plot to assassinate his deputy.”

Cape Argus