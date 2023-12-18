WC Mobility MEC furious over reckless driving leaving 55 dead so far this festive season

Cape Town - Motorists travelling on the Western Cape main thoroughfares were still refusing to abide by the most basic safety rules, according to Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie. Since the start of this month, more than 55 people have died in road accidents in the province but transport operators yesterday said they have had no major incidents.

But Mackenzie said between December 4 and 10, provincial traffic inspectors conducted 298 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations, and stopped and checked 34 709 vehicles across the Western Cape. He said it had not been a good start to the festive season, as they had seen around 46 crashes so far and 55 people had died in crashes. “A horrible, horrible start since December 1. It is an increase. Last year, overall, in the province, we had 44 people, and now we have 55 (deaths). That is a massive increase,” said Mackenzie. He added that he had visited various road blocks across the province, talking to the many families, truck and bus drivers, and others on the move on the province’s busy roads.

“Many drivers have shown good humour and patience, but I am furious about how many refuse to do the necessary things to prevent crashes and save lives. “Even parents resist instructions from officers to buckle up their children.” He said: “It is so simple: buckle up, check your vehicle and tyres, do not drink and drive, do not speed or take chances overtaking dangerously, stop and rest when tired or every 200km.

“These are the actions that keep people alive on our roads. The only conclusion I can draw from seeing how many people choose not to comply is that they do not care whether they, their loved ones, or other people’s loved ones are killed.” Mackenzie said freight companies that are key to keeping the country’s economy running must ensure that their truck drivers behave safely and are not under pressure to take risks. “I am flabbergasted watching large trucks overtake two or three other trucks without adequate visibility. Or drivers not taking rest breaks to combat fatigue. Just one driver falling asleep at the wheel can have fatal consequences for many.”

He said provincial traffic officers were out in full force, working closely with the SAPS and local authorities and doing an amazing job to ensure everyone arrives home safely. “But we need to see road users stepping up to stop our soaring number of road crashes and fatalities this festive season.” Over the long weekend, Mandla Hermanus from Santaco said they had experienced no major incidents during this period.