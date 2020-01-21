Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a lot of effort was being made every day to place learners at schools.
The department conducts a snap survey of schools on the 10th day of the academic year.
Learner names and class numbers are sent to the department and the data collected is then used to determine areas of concern and how to mitigate these challenges.
“This will assist us in determining where class sizes are low and whether there’s a possibility that more learners can be admitted. It will also assist in determining if learners on our ‘unplaced list’ are in fact already enrolled,” said Hammond.