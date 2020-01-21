WCED battling to find Grade 8 learners places on Cape Flats









WCED has said the greatest demand for learner placements is for Grade 8 in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and Strand. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has said the greatest demand for learner placements is for Grade 8 in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni and Strand. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a lot of effort was being made every day to place learners at schools. The department conducts a snap survey of schools on the 10th day of the academic year. Learner names and class numbers are sent to the department and the data collected is then used to determine areas of concern and how to mitigate these challenges. “This will assist us in determining where class sizes are low and whether there’s a possibility that more learners can be admitted. It will also assist in determining if learners on our ‘unplaced list’ are in fact already enrolled,” said Hammond.

Hammond said the snap survey would also allow schools to de-register learners after the 10th school day and this would also assist with new placements.

She said the demand for Grade 1 placements was high in Khayelitsha, Eersterivier, Kraaifontein, Strand, Mfuleni, Kuilsriver and Delft.

“WCED officials are meeting to discuss areas of concern in terms of large learner numbers.”

The department would determine where additional posts would be allocated based on demand, infrastructure, availability and budget.

“The district offices are assisting parents but this does take time and parents must stay in touch with our district offices. Additional staff have been placed at our district offices and walk-in centres have been created to accommodate parents in need.”

Two new schools have been opened this year, Delft High School and Disa Road Primary School. As part of the department’s replacement programme, learners from Crestway Secondary School and Philippi High School will be moving into two new buildings.

A number of expansion projects are taking place across the province. Eight schools received 40 brick and mortar classrooms and six schools received 18 moladi (plastic) classrooms.

