WCED handling technical issues with online registrations for 2021 school year









"We appreciate parents’ keen interest and understanding, and wish to assure everyone that we are working to address the issues as soon as possible." Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency Cape Town - More than 8 400 people have already registered on the online application site for 2021 school enrolment that opened on Monday. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said on Tuesday that more than 3 000 people completed the application process. "We completely understand that parents who are trying to apply, and are being thrown out of the system, are frustrated. We apologise for this inconvenience. We feel your frustration and are working with all roleplayers that are involved to resolve the problem," Hammond said. She said that the online application process in the province was still in its second year of piloting and "we are addressing the challenges as they arise", she urged parents not to panic. Hammond said parents have 29 days to go until the application process closes.

"While we do not want parents to wait till the last minute, there is sufficient time for all to successfully complete the process."

She said applications were not approved on a ‘first come-first served’ basis. "After the March 17, schools will select applications based on the overall batch received up to that date."

Hammond said parents who were unable to register online could also apply manually, and said schools have been informed that paper-based applications must also be made available.

Since the site opened for new applications at midnight on Monday morning, the WCED "have experienced a number of technical challenges".

She said those technical problems were beyond the department's control – Western Cape Government sites were reliant on the infrastructure from the national government's State Information Technology Agency (SITA) based in Observatory.

"We are obliged to use that system. Issues such as load shedding affect SITA support at a provincial level. This causes the cut outs and significant time to get back online after the power cuts."

Parents have been encouraged to apply online using our application website: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za

