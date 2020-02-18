Cape Town - More than 8 400 people have already registered on the online application site for 2021 school enrolment that opened on Monday.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said on Tuesday that more than 3 000 people completed the application process.
"We completely understand that parents who are trying to apply, and are being thrown out of the system, are frustrated. We apologise for this inconvenience. We feel your frustration and are working with all roleplayers that are involved to resolve the problem," Hammond said.
She said that the online application process in the province was still in its second year of piloting and "we are addressing the challenges as they arise", she urged parents not to panic.
Hammond said parents have 29 days to go until the application process closes.