WCED has received more than 154 000 applications for 2021 school year

Cape Town - Despite a challenging start to the online admissions process, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it has already exceeded the expected number of applications captured and submitted on the online system in comparison to the same time in the admissions process last year. Applications for learner enrolment for 2021 in the Western Cape opened on 17 February and closes on 17 March 2020. On the first day, 33 518 applications were submitted and at close of business on 25 February 2020, 154 449 applications have been successfully captured by parents on the system. The WCED experienced technical difficulties at the start of the process from Monday, 17 February 2020, until the afternoon of Wednesday, 19 February 2020. These challenges were beyond the department’s control. This has resulted in some parents being unable to complete and submit their applications from Monday to Wednesday afternoon.

The WCED sent official communication to schools requesting principals and governing bodies to take this into account when processing applications to ensure that all applications are processed and treated fairly.

The WCED has also received several complaints from the public relating to irregular and unlawful admissions practices which were brought to the attention of school principals and governing body chairpersons for resolution where applicable.

This includes schools refusing to process hard copy applications. Schools were reminded that although the WCED was actively encouraging parents to apply online, there are still parents who may be unable to access the internet and who are not able to manage the online process.

Schools need to cater for such parents and accept hard copy applications. Alternatively, schools are asked to support such parents by availing their computer centres to guide and assist parents to apply.

The WCED added that they wish to extend their thanks to schools who have gone the extra mile to assist parents during this time.

Parents have been encouraged to apply online using the application website: https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za