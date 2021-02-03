WCED HOD condemns 'intimidatory and abusive behaviour' of Neumann supporters

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department condemned what it described as “intimidatory and abusive” behaviour by supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann. Brian Schreuder, the Head of Department, said that over the past few months the WCED, and some of its officials, have had to endure relentless personal attacks from Neumann’s supporters. Neumann’s disciplinary hearing relates to six charges following his refusal to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak last year. Other charges include, failure to carry out a lawful instruction of the employer, committing misconduct by allegedly encouraging personnel to not to report for duty, and discouraging the attendance of learners via social media platforms. He is also accused of prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of the WCED, by distributing disrespectful pictures and/or videos on Facebook. Schreuder said that the contents of these attacks by the principal’s supporters have been appalling.

“References to Nazism, colonialism and racism have been quite common. They even went so far as to accuse one of our officials of bribery.

“While we have much to say about the reasons for laying charges against Neumann, and the many false allegations made by his supporters, we have tried to ensure that we respect the legal process that is at hand - an internal disciplinary process between employee and employer,” he said.

“Yesterday, however, things went too far, A group of Neumann supporters, with young children in tow, arrived outside the house of one of our employees involved in the disciplinary process, making allegations of bribery, and vocally accusing him of committing a crime.

“The official and his family members were subjected to intimidation and abuse. Loudhailers were used to shout abuse outside his residence,” Schreuder said.

The WCED has advised the official to lay charges against the ringleaders concerned after their 85-year-old father was allegedly injured by stones being thrown at the house.

“This behaviour and intimidation is despicable and totally unwarranted.

“The charges that have been brought against Mr Neumann are being contemplated in a hearing where he is being given a fair opportunity to answer them. The legal process must be allowed to continue unhindered by any party.

“Similarly, the law must take its course with regards to the accusations of bribery,” Schreuder said.

