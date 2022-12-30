WCED to increase non-paying fee schools while pricier schools are increasing fees next year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is increasing the number of no-fee-paying schools in Quintile 4 and 5 in the province from next month. A total of 161 schools would be offered this opportunity, on top of the 248 Quintile 4-5 schools that currently have no-fee status.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said many schools in the province were classified as Quintile 4 and 5 schools (fee-paying), theoretically located in wealthy areas. However, she said the reality was that these schools were attended by a large number of poorer learners. She said in some instances, these schools should be classified as Quintile 1-3 schools (no-fee schools). She said information on the 2023 school fee status of each school would be available next year.

This as the country's expensive government schools, which include some in the province, are expected to increase their fees by between 7.8 and 11.5% next year. The fees for the most expensive public school will now be about R65 850 per year. According to a list of the most 14 expensive public schools released by Business Insider SA, Rondebosch Boys High is the priciest in the province.

