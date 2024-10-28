WCED to probe school clashes

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is investigating violent clashes between Kuils River schools following letters issued by two principals on social media over the weekend. The letters were sent by the principals of Soneike High School and Kuils River Technical School, and sparked curiosity after one claimed learners from the opposing school had “placed their learners in danger”.

In the first letter issued by the principal of Soneike High School, Mrs T Baker said learners from Kuils River Technical High School and the Western Cape Sports School posed a serious risk to their learners as she labelled learners from the other schools as ill-disciplined, and told parents they would now refuse to participate in any sports-related activities with the two schools. Baker continued by stating that police had neighbourhood watch patrollers who had been arranged to patrol before and after school to safeguard their learners. The principal of Kuils River Technical High School swiftly responded with a rebuttal letter, saying their learners were not part of the incident.

In addition the principal called on parents to ensure none of their children are dropped off or picked up near Soneike High School to ensure their safety. According to a Cape Argus source, the management of Soneike had not established the facts before issuing the initial letter. “There were two fights between boys from Soneike and Western Cape Sport School. It started on Wednesday when a grade 9 boy from Soneike won a fight on a field. The learners from Western Cape Sports Schools warned they would come back and the next day they arrived at Soneike ready to fight. The incident had nothing to do with Kuils River Technical and a meeting was called with all three principals on Friday where Mrs Baker was reprimanded.” Videos of the fights have circulated showing the initial fight and a second incident, where frantic parents arrive at Soneike High School.