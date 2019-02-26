On Monday, the WCED was made aware of a fake notice/advert that is currently being circulated in Du Noon. picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On Monday, the Western Cape Education Department ( WCED) was made aware of a fake notice/advert that is currently being circulated in Du Noon.



The advert reads as follows:





“2020 Grade 8 and Grade 1 students enrolment is currently open for all schools that are in the Western Cape. Registration is open until the 15th of March. You cannot register the students directly at the school all you need to do is come at Silulo Ulutho Technologies bring with you your ID, your child’s birth certificate, the last report and you will be charged a fee of R50 which is the 2018 December report. Please register your child as soon as possible so is to secure a place for the for next year.”





The department stressed that this notice/advert is fake, and that the only notice issued by the WCED for admissions is the official admission notice below:





This is the only notice issued by the WCED for admissions is the official admission notice. Picture: Supplied

"The contents of the fake notice/advert are of great concern to us," said WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond





"Firstly, parents must enrol at the school or on the WCED website – we are not aware of any official or authorised enrolment station at the company named on the notice/advert.





"Secondly, parents cannot be charged a fee to enrol their child at a school. Thirdly, the WCED’s branding was used without our permission," Hammond said.





"Our main concern, however, is that parents are paying for a service that is not necessary."





The WCED called the company that is on the notice/advert, and a man from the Du Noon office answered and confirmed that they were encouraging parents to register online with them.





According to the department, he said that he had been asked to do so by a school in order to assist parents with online enrolment. He indicated that the R50 was the cost to provide internet access.





"The WCED investigated further and called the school in question. The principal said that he has had no engagement with the company and that the school is not part of the pilot. Parents may collect paper-based application forms from the school, as has been done in the past," Hammond added.





"It is unfortunate that someone is trying to capitalise off the poor in this process.





"We would like to warn all parents that this is a scam. Also, if you do not have access to digital resources to apply online, even if it is at one of our pilot schools, then you may request a paper-based application form instead."





Admissions for the 2020 school year closes on 15 March 2018.





