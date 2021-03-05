We are burying police officers on a weekly basis, Cele says at slain cops' memorial

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele, speaking at the memorial service of two slain police officers, commended the Western Cape police for the work they have done, so far, saying they have arrested top criminals. Cele said there was a war against police officers. "We are burying police officers on a weekly basis, that means there is a war that was declared, not by us, but by the criminals, and this war must be won. "We can't have the country run by the criminals, especially in this province," said Cele. Families, friends and police officers gathered at the Lofdal International Church in Kraaifontein to celebrate the lives of officers Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Mninawa Breakfast, 28, with the wreath laying held at the Kraaifontein police station.

Breakfast and Mdoko were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects while on patrol duties in Kraaifontein on Sunday, with one of their cellphones and their official firearms stolen.

Candle lighting ceremony pic.twitter.com/9ZBXIAOEWN — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) March 4, 2021

Commander Khunjulwa Khanyile, who read their career paths, said the two members represented the police very well.

"Both members were clean with no pending, criminal and disciplinary cases against them. We worked with them and they were very humble," Khanyile said.

Mdoko's family spokesperson, Monde Mpompo, said he knew Mdoko from a tender age. He said they lived in the same village in the Eastern Cape, before they both became police officers in the Western Cape.

"We became very close after he welcomed me in the Western Cape, and he was a caring person, who always made sure that I am comfortable in his home," said Mpompo.

Sipho Breakfast, Mninawa’s brother, reiterated his plea to Cele that they should look at the issue of police killings and gender-based violence.

Breakfast said the family was struggling to accept the death of their son, brother and father to his children, who would now be left fatherless because of a criminal who would be treated "nicely in prison, with our tax monies”.

Constable Mninawa Breakfast's wife, Lulamela Breakfast. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, families, friends and police officers gathered at the Kraaifontein police station to celebrate the memories of the two slain police officers. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Ulive Breakfast (9), the daughter of Mninawa Breakfast, lights a candle. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

A memorial service was also held at the Loftdal International Church. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

