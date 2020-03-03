We cannot be burying children at this rate, says MEC as another child is slain in Tulbagh

Cape Town - Another child has been found murdered and again the suspect involved is a man who had been jailed for rape but released on parole about four months ago.

The body of 7-year-old Reagan Gertse was found in the bushes on a river bank in Tulbagh in the Cape Winelands on Sunday after his family reported him missing the same morning.

This comes in the wake of the rape and murder of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse, whose body was found in the reeds near his home, bringing to four the number of children murdered in the province in less than two months.

Last week, 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was tragically killed by a stray bullet when she was caught in gang crossfire in Ocean View, while the Elsies River community still mourns the death of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

A copy of a picture of Reagan Gertse. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

In Reagan’s case a 53-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in the Tulbagh Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is expected to appear again today.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said as the investigation unfolds more charges could be added.

Community activist Leroy Noko said Reagan’s parents Louisa Gertse and Ricardo Davids were shocked that a family member, whom she said lives three shacks from them, allegedly raped and killed their son.