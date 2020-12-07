We cannot simply take the law into our own hands, says Fritz after Manenberg stoning

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on residents not to resort to violence should they be aware of a suspected criminal activity. Fritz said that instead they should report any such activity to the police to ensure that the rule of law and due process was followed. This follows the stoning to death of alleged gangster, Monray Phillips, 27, on Saturday morning. His body was found near the Junction along Duinefontein Road in Manenberg. “It is alleged that Philips was involved in gang-related activity. While gangsterism is criminal and cannot be condoned, it is equally criminal for residents to take the law into their own hands and/or to cause harm to others,” Fritz said. He said people live in a country and are governed by a Constitution which states that the right to life, among other rights, could not be undermined under any circumstances.

"It is for this reason that we cannot simply take the law into our own hands. If communities are concerned with policing inefficiencies or experience a breakdown in trust with their SAPS station, this must be reported to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of murder has been opened.

“Manenberg police are investigating a murder case after the body of a 27-year-old man was found by a passer-by on Saturday morning at about 7.50am opposite a petrol station in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg,” Van Wyk said.

He said circumstances surrounding his death were under investigation. Fritz welcomed the police’s investigation into the matter and called on anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to immediately come forward and report such to Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or to Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

