'We remain committed to Afrikaans in conjunction with English' - Maties VC









Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has found himself in the firing line of conservative, Afrikaans-language preservationists. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency Cape Town - Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has found himself in the firing line of conservative, Afrikaans-language preservationists who have accused him of interfering in a Constitutional Court case, in which they tried to have Afrikaans declared the only language of instruction. The group, Gelyke Kanse, lost the case when the court declared that the decision taken by the university to have Afrikaans and English as dual languages of instruction was constitutionally justified. Soon after, the university announced that Justice Edwin Cameron would be the institution’s new chancellor. The president of the university’s convocation, advocate Jan Heunis, then raised suspicion that De Villiers might have influenced the outcome by contacting Cameron, a Constitutional Court judge hearing the case. DA constituency head in Stellenbosch Leon Schreiber, also an alumnus of the university, requested the university’s council, through the registrar, to launch an investigation based on the allegations. “The appointed investigator, Judge Burton Fourie, is currently interviewing different parties in the matter and I have explained the reason why I laid a complaint on the matter to him,” Schreiber said.

At a meeting of the university’s convocation on Thursday, Heunis criticised the university and the Constitutional Court. Heunis said that from a governance perspective “these are dark days indeed for SU”.

“From the perspective of the administration of justice at the highest possible level, these are dark days for South Africa.”

Heunis repeated allegations that the rector interfered in the case by asking Justice Cameron to stand for the position of chancellor, and threatened to resign if the rector and chair of council did not resign, and if the chancellor was inaugurated.

“It was with a sense of utter disbelief and astonishment that we had to learn that the rector had telephonically contacted, on a number of occasions, one of 10 judges who presided over a matter, in which the rector himself was the first respondent, to discuss with him the possibility of making himself available as a candidate for the position of chancellor of the university, before the matter was argued and after it had been argued but before judgment was handed down,” Heunis said.

In a statement at the weekend, De Villiers emphasised that the judgment made it clear that the language policy was constitutionally justified and that the process followed to adopt the language policy was thorough, exhaustive, inclusive and properly deliberative.

“We remain committed to the use of Afrikaans - in conjunction with English - as languages of instruction against the background of inclusivity and multilingualism,” De Villiers said.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the executive committee of the SU council commissioned an independent investigation following a complaint against De Villiers.

“It is envisaged that a written report with the findings of the investigation will be tabled at the next scheduled council meeting on December 2.”

Lwazi Phakade, a member of the SRC said the language issue in SU was only an issue to those who wanted to push an exclusive Afrikaans agenda.

