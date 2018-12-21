Cape Argus senior reporter Jason Felix takes a look back at 2018, and rates the provincial government’s performance for 2018. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The Western Cape government recovered from its most pressing challenges in 2018 as the water situation improved in most parts of the province and more jobs were created. The year also presented a cabinet reshuffle.

Cape Argus senior reporter Jason Felix takes a look back at 2018, and rates the provincial government’s performance for 2018.

Department of the Premier

In February next year, Premier Helen Zille will be delivering her last provincial address.

Zille has had to reshuffle her cabinet after Dan Plato became the mayor of Cape Town. Plato was replaced by Alan Winde, who served as MEC for Economic Development and Tourism. He was replaced by Beverley Schäfer.

Zille’s year ended with yet another legal battle with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane found that Zille violated the Executive Ethics Code by assisting her son, who is a maths teacher, to borrow computer tablets from the Western Cape Education Department. Zille is taking the report on review.

She gets 6/10.

Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism

Alan Winde was recently moved to Community Safety.

He has been succeeded by Beverley Schäfer, who has set a bold target of creating 250 000 opportunities for the youth.

It’s still early days for the fiery politician, but she gets 8/10.

Community Safety

Alan Winde is new to the position. He has already visited several police stations and held meetings with the police’s top brass in the province. He is also the DA’s premier candidate for the Western Cape. Judging by Winde’s opening statements, he is set to place pressure on the provincial police management.

He gets 8/10.

Cultural Affairs and Sport

Anroux Marais’ department remains low-key, but she has shown her face at major sporting events in the province, like the recently held HSBC Sevens Rugby Tournament. With a small budget, her department remains under the radar.

Marais gets 7/10.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Anton Bredell’s biggest challenge was the drought situation in the greater Oudtshoorn region.

Oudtshoorn municipality, which was in a dire state a few years back, was miraculously turned around by Bredell and the national government. The area still faces severe water shortages. Another town in the same boat is Beaufort West.

Bredell’s department continues to support the municipalities, together with national government and aid agencies.

He scores 8/10.

Health

The Western Cape Department of Health operates under dangerous conditions. Literally.

While the demand for quality healthcare in a weak economy is mounting, nurses and doctors at state hospitals are still delivering.

Despite challenges, MEC Nomafrench Mbombo opened several new clinics in rural towns and continues to invest in healthcare.

She gets 7/10.

Human Settlements

After several controversies, Bonginkosi Madikizela had a better 2018.

He, together with his department, has delivered several houses in rural parts of the Western Cape. Most notably, the department’s housing project in Eerste River is gaining momentum.

Madikizela’s department also had a good financial showing in the 2017/18 year.

He gets 7/10.

Social Development

Albert Fritz opened new youth centres and ensured that his department’s finances were solid. There were some challenges with some organisations and its finances, but he managed to address these issues.

He gets 8/10.

Transport and Public Works

Donald Grant’s challenges arose from the attack on Metrorail trains. The attacks not only caused delays for commuters, but placed further strain on road traffic, as several commuters drove into town. The festive season carnage on the roads is also a major challenge.

Grant gets 8/10.

Provincial Treasury

Dr Ivan Meyer has had to juggle the needs of society and cutbacks on departmental budgets. With slow economic growth and political instability in the country, Meyer had to make tough decisions.

Despite the challenges, the provincial treasury continues to collect maximum revenue from its sources.

He gets 7/10.

Education

Debbie Schäfer’s department has had stiff opposition to the provincial school bill to allow, under strict conditions, schools to sell alcohol on school premises or at school activities, subject to approval by the provincial head of the Education Department.

Despite the controversies, new schools were opened, and the provincial government continues to roll out its e-learning programme.

She gets 5/10.

