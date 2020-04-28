'We should approach Ramadaan 2020 with a spirit of hope'

Cape Town - Muslims will be spending the anticipated month of Ramadaan in an unorthodox manner this year, breaking traditional practices because of the Covid-19 lockdown. A month-long fast, commencing from just before the break of dawn and ending at sunset daily, began on Friday. Fasting is coupled with mass night prayer at different mosques, ultimately culminating in a celebratory day, Eid-ul-Fitr, signalling the end of Ramadaan. Claremont Main Road Masjid Imam Rashied Omar said Muslims would be spending their Ramadaan in lockdown. “In these distressing times, we should use this novel Ramadaan 2020 experience of practising physical distancing as an opportune time to learn and nurture new forms of personal spirituality.”

Omar said this would be an apt time to strengthen familial relations.

“We can make Ramadaan 2020 truly memorable by engaging in and occupying our time with a number of spiritual practices and rituals in the sanctuaries of our homes, which in more normal circumstances we may not have had time to do. This is also a good time to bond with those in our households - our spouses, our children, our parents, our siblings.”

Omar said performing the night prayers (tarawih prayers) at home is permissible, especially if there is someone who has memorised the Qur’an (hafiz al-Qur’an). He added that this would also be an ideal opportunity to perform the night vigil prayer (qiyam al-layl).

“The preferred time to perform this would be in the middle of the night after you have had some sleep.”

Islamic College chief executive Shaykh Sadullah Khan said: “We realise that for now, hugs and kisses have become dangerous, shaking hands is taboo... we should approach this Ramadaan with a spirit of hope that things will improve; abiding by the rules that have been instituted for our collective well-being, aware of how interconnected the world has become and conscious of how vulnerable we really are as a human race.”

