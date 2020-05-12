We should be targeting lockdown rules that affect our rights

OKAY, so: You can buy fizzy, sugary drinks. Legally. These can speed up your date with death. This, by increasing your risk of heart disease, diabetes, hyper-tension and obesity. And these serious conditions can increase your chances of dying from Covid-19. But fizzy, sugary drinks are legal, under “Level 4” of “lockdown”. By contrast: You can’t buy an educational puzzle for your child. It’s illegal. Shops that sell children’s toys, have “forbidden” banners across these sections. So a hard-working mom or dad, desperately trying to feed their families - and be a full-time substitute teacher - can’t buy incredibly valuable items to keep their children busy and learn at the same time.

It’s illegal to buy your kid Lego. But legal to buy them sugar-coated candy.

This stark contrast illustrates several things: First, the nonsensical nature of some of the rules. Second, the authoritarian nature of the SA government’s relationship with its citizens. And, third, that the government’s approach is based on rules, not rights.

It’s strange the more bizarre rules haven’t been challenged in court.

Not because children’s puzzles are vital in this crisis. They’re not.

But it’s strange no one has gone to court to defend rights. In this case, the right to buy educational materials, for home learning, while all schools are bolted shut.

A smart, courageous colleague last year introduced me to an expression: “Shoot one sheep.”

He explained: “Sometimes, you have to make an example - shoot one sheep, to show the rest of the flock you won’t tolerate certain things.” Shoot one sheep.

So what rules, that rob us of our rights, should we be targeting? Our Constitution reads: “This Bill of Rights is a cornerstone of democracy in South Africa. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.

“The Bill of Rights applies to all law, and binds the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and all organs of state.”

The Constitution warns that our rights are subject to certain “limitations”. But, certain rights are non-negotiable, bullet-proof: “Non-derogable rights.”

These include the rights to “Equality, Human Dignity, Life, Freedom and Security of the Person” and the rights of children - to name a few.

Ergo - therefore: the ban on children's puzzles may be unconstitutional.

Now let’s apply the same principle to one of South Africa’s most dire needs: the right to earn a living, to prevent one’s family from starving to death - as part of the right to life?

It’s time to flip our national dialogue on its head: from rules to rights. While we fight this pandemic together.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

