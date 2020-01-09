'We want to know why cop was allegedly shot by Cape law enforcement officer'









It is alleged that a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officer shot and fatally wounded a plainclothes SAPS officer in the Cape Town CBD in a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Detectives from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have taken over the investigation into the death of police officer Thando Sigcu, 38, who was shot on Tuesday evening, allegedly by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer. The incident occurred at about 9pm in front of a fast food outlet on the Foreshore. Sigcu’s colleagues said he was searching a suspect when two law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. According to his colleagues, Sigcu tried to identify himself but was mistaken for a criminal. Shots were fired and Sigcu was shot dead. Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata on Wednesday confirmed that the circumstances around Sigcu’s death were being investigated by the police. Matakata visited the crime scene, and said professional staff from the police’s health and wellness programmes would provide assistance to Sigcu’s family and colleagues.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “It is alleged that the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped at the scene.

“Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded.

“The robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot (wound) and was subsequently admitted to hospital.”

Potelwa said Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central police station, had been in the police service for five years, and was a responsible and disciplined officer.

Last night, Potelwa could not confirm whether the City law enforcement officer who allegedly shot Sigcu was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, the City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, confirmed a law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting.

“The matter has been taken over by the SAPS and they would be best-placed to provide comment around the circumstances. The City is co-operating with both the SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.”

Solidarity Union representative, Ronel Stander, said last night union members were shocked to hear about Sigcu’s tragic death, adding the union would closely monitor the investigation into the incident.

“We want to know what happened and why the law enforcement officer allegedly fired a shot. If the investigation reveals negligence then the officer must be charged and dragged to court.

“We will be monitoring this investigation very closely,” Stander said.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the death of police officer Thando Sigcu, 38, who was shot on Tuesday evening, allegedly by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer. Picture: Supplied

Sigcu was an avid Cape Town City FC fan, and last night the Premier Soccer League granted approval for a minute’s silence to be held in honour of him at City’s upcoming league clash against AmaZulu in Cape Town.

Friends and soccer supporters described Sigcu as a person “always smiling, who was there when help was needed”.

One of his colleagues, Ryan Morris, said: “I’m still numb and keep wishing it wasn’t true and it was a bad dream.

“You will not be forgotten. We have lost more than just a colleague.

“Watch over us, we will watch over your family and fellow colleagues.”

