We will only consider a public holiday if Boks win the Rugby World Cup, jokes Ramaphosa

Cape Town - With many on social media pleading for the president to give South Africans a day off due to the stress-inducing Springboks’ game against France on Sunday evening, the head of state addressed them directly on Monday morning. Sunday evening’s match saw the Springboks narrowly clinch victory as they came from behind to beat France 29-28, and booked a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Once that was settled, calls quickly pivoted to having Monday being declared a public holiday. Dear @CyrilRamaphosa

Sir, workers will not be working on Monday.

Regardless of the outcome of Sundays game at 9 PM SAT, some of us have not put in a days leave.

Productivity will be zero, win or lose.

Do the right thing. Public holiday us now.

With anticipatory thanks

Me. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) October 13, 2023 1 point?! No ways guys. Can the president call an URGENT press conference to declare tomorrow a public holiday? — Janine (@janine_j) October 15, 2023 Public holiday nyana @CyrilRamaphosa 🥹 — Titty Mboweni* (@PearlPillay) October 15, 2023 Cyril still hasn’t announced a public holiday tomorrow?



What’s taking him so long? pic.twitter.com/OhjRvYtbi4 — FPL Tams (@tamlynsingh) October 15, 2023 We need a public holiday for our Blood pressure — VUSTAFA (@VUSTAFA) October 15, 2023 Folks. Why is today not a public holiday, though? I know, economy productivity etc, but we’ve been through things as a nation.



If ever there was a time for a ‘positive’ state of emergency, this is it. #Springboks — Jeremy Loops (@JeremyLoops) October 16, 2023 The plea did not fall on deaf ears. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who happened to be delivering the keynote address for the South Africa Green Hydrogen Summit (SAGHS) used the moment to address the calls. While he apologised for not being able to make it to the summit in-person at Century City in Cape Town, he joked that it was not due to the Springboks game.

“I am sorry that I am unable to be there in person, it isn’t as much to do with your summit competing with the Springboks victory last night. I am where I am, and I am sorry about that. “I spent the better part of the morning trying to speak to (French) President Emmanuel Macron just to commiserate, but we have not been able to talk, and we talk often about the highs and the lows of both our countries. I’m sure that we will be able to talk later. “But South Africans are revelling in this incredible success that our boys have achieved in Paris. Many of them felt that we should declare today as a public holiday, and I declined, and I said that we will only consider that when we win the final - at which I will personally be present.”