Protesters flee as police use teargas, stun grenades to disperse them during the shutdown protest. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA).

Cape Town - The leader of the group that orchestrated a city-wide shutdown on Thursday is to face criminal charges for the damage caused. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the protesters caused misery to thousands of people.

“Perhaps the worst misery was felt by residents of communities where the protests took place and where schools, clinics, libraries and other amenities were affected and where service and emergency vehicles could not gain access and where residents could not get to work or take children to school due to the illegal blockading of the roads. Many were attacked in their vehicles attempting to drive past protests and were left traumatised.”

Smith said the City had laid criminal charges in relation to incitement to violence and other offences against Fadiel Adams, the leader of the Gatvol Movement and more criminal charges may follow.

But Adams is undeterred and has promised more of the same to highlight the plight of backyard dwellers in the city. Adams said the protest was a success.

“The City has invented a system that only caters for the elites and whites. And we are tired of it we want what has been promised to us.”

Adams said the movement was planning to take to the streets again at the end of the month.

“We will be doing it again and we will be stronger, we are not afraid of JP Smith or (ward councillor) Angus Mckenzie,” Adams said.

Last week the group protested against a lack of housing opportunities for coloured people, the perpetuation of apartheid-style spatial planning and a total lack of housing opportunities close to work and the never-ending waiting list for housing, among other things.

The protests caused damage to road surfaces in several areas, because of burning tyres, as well as damage to traffic lights and street lights.

The total preliminary cost of these damages is likely to be in excess of R1.5 million.

Adams recently posted a video of him on social media attacking McKenzie.

In the video he said: “(McKenzie) calls the shutdown a disgrace. Let me tell you in plain simple English so that your simple mind can understand, that it’s a disgrace to have grandmothers in backyards under your administration, it’s a disgrace to build houses on the last football field in Bonteheuwel because your party doesn’t want us in the suburbs where we come from, a disgrace is Patrick McKenzie who sucked apartheid d**k to get you out of the ghetto – that is a disgrace.”

Patrick McKenzie is Angus’s father and was the former Community Safety MEC.

McKenzie said: “I don’t need to prove anything to Fadiel, we have done a lot in Bonteheuwel. The challenge I have is that Fadiel is a leader that has no respect for anyone. I will not let this deter me, he needs to grow up.”

Mayor Dan Plato urged the public to be careful of who they listened too.

“I have nothing against those who want to protest but my only concern is the damage to infrastructure and it always amounts to millions.

“Leaders of these protests must please take that into consideration because damage to city infrastructure weakens the services. Also the public must not listen to these lies that we don’t supply houses I am constantly on human settlements necks, so that is nonsense,” Plato said.

