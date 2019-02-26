Officer Marthin Le Roux takes Maggie Titus to the police holding cells after she was arrested. Picture: Hein Coetzee/Supplied

Cape Town - Magdalene Titus, who has been implicated in the murder of her husband, Preston Titus, in Oudtshoorn is still a member of the ANC, the party revealed. Titus, her friend Natasha Stuurman, alleged hired killers, Justice Mooi and Masithembe January are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The trial started with an inspection in loco, ordered by Judge Nolwazi Boqwana, at the military base where Preston was murdered.

"One of our councillors, Maggie Titus, is appearing in the High Court sitting in Oudtshoorn on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice," said ANC Western Cape spokesperson, Dennis Cruywagen.

"She is facing serious charges and we are mindful that she is innocent until proven guilty. However, we would have preferred that Ms Titus should have resigned from the ANC. But she has not.

"The Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC has resolved that Councillor Titus is not allowed to participate in any ANC activities until her High Court appearance has been completed and a judge has given a ruling," Cruywagen said.

The ANC in the Western Cape has said that in the meantime, they will await the outcome of the trial.

