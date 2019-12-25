Law enforcement units were expected to be extra alert for any potential incidents, including violence, drowning and vandalism.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The City has its festive season blueprint, which ensures maximum deployment of all our agencies at beaches and other popular public areas in the week between Christmas and New Year.
“This year, the metro police department has also acquired the services of a helicopter for patrols on priority days to help keep an eye on beaches, but also major routes leading to and from these areas.”
Popular beaches over the festive season include Camps Bay, Muizenberg, Strandfontein, Monwabisi, Mnandi, Strand and Gordon’s Bay.