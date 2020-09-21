Weekend fires leaves two dead, seven displaced in Cape Town

Cape Town - Two people have died and seven others have been displaced after fires raged in areas across Cape Town. In a statement released on Monday, City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the two people died in separate fires on Monday and Sunday and SAPS were investigating. “Two people in two separate fires in Browns Farm in Philippi and Wallacedene in Kraaifontein. “The first death came on Sunday in J Maqoma Street on Saturday, September 19, when an informal structure caught fire and the City’s Fire and Rescue Services were alerted just after 10pm,” Carelse said. He said the Gugulethu fire crew responded to the Browns Farm incident soon after they were alerted but the structure was completely gutted.

The body of a man who had sustained fatal burn wounds was found, Carelse said.

The fire in Wallacedene was responded to by the Brackenfell fire crew after reports came in of informal structures alight in Ntongana Street at about 1am.

“Two informal structures were destroyed and a body of an unknown person, gender and age unknown, was discovered by crew members among the debris,” Carelse said.

He said both scenes were handed over to SAPS for investigation and the cause of both fires were not known at this stage.

In a separate incident, fire and rescue services responded to a fire in Steenberg just before 7pm on Saturday.

Carelse said four informal structures were destroyed, leaving seven people destitute.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Services were alerted at 6.51pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020, of an informal structure on fire in Gumtree Road in Steenberg.

“Two fire engines from Lakeside and Wynberg fire station, one water tanker and a rescue vehicle with a total of 14 staff members attended the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown,” Carelse told African News Agency.

African News Agency (ANA)