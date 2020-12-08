Weekly flights recorded at Cape Town International Airport double that of September

Cape Town - Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has doubled its flights from the City from 364 flights a week in September to 770 a week. To commemorate International Aviation Day, Premier Alan Winde with Economic Opportunities and Finance MEC David Maynier conducted a site visit to the airport. Winde said: “I was pleased to hear from the airport management that the domestic market is growing, and that more international flights are starting to return to it. "Over the festive season, many people will be undertaking interprovincial travel, either by air or road travel, and it is critical that we all play our part to slow the spread of Covid-19.” CTIA general manager Deon Cloete said: “We have a number of Covid-19 safety protocols in place, which are strictly adhered to. Our aim is to ensure the safety of all airport users, including our staff.

"We have seen a steady increase in passenger movement, which is a good sign. We are committed to playing our part in making sure that people safely navigate the airport.”

According to the Air Transport Action Group, the global Air Transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs.

In Cape Town, the aviation economy is a crucial driver of economic growth. The CTIA has already contributed R4.7 billion to the South African economy and has supported more than 43 000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The City’s recovery plans for the aviation industry included “rebuilding confidence in air travel and the expansion of air cargo”.

Economic opportunities and asset management Mayco member James Vos said: “Our recovery plans also include investing in airport branding in our key source markets so that Cape Town is top of mind for domestic and international travellers.

"This includes targeted messaging to the domestic market to encourage local visitors to come to Cape Town. For our international markets, we will soon be launching an exciting campaign to entice travellers to combine business and leisure travel and come to Cape Town for a workcation.

“As we begin easing restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, visitors coming into the country are still subjected to stringent health and safety protocols,” Vos said.

Cape Argus