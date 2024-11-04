Welfare club celebrates successful soup drive

Cape Town - The members of the Welfare Club at Alexander Sinton High celebrated their recent soup drive's success. The new initiative is an addition to the weekly sandwich donation programme launched by the Welfare Club at Alexander Sinton High School, and run throughout the year.

The Welfare Club has been steadfast in its commitment to charitable endeavours. Their various initiatives, including bread drives aimed at providing sustenance to those facing hardships, have had a profound impact both within school walls and beyond. The Club has also reached out to women’s shelters and children’s homes, delivering essential items, and offering much-needed support to individuals and families in distress. Additionally, clothing drives organized by the Club have brought warmth and dignity to countless recipients. In an official statement by the school, a representative states, “What stands out is the unwavering dedication of our students, who have embodied the true essence of selflessness and empathy. Each can of soup collected, every loaf of bread donated, and all items contributed represent a beacon of hope for those in need.”

“The commitment demonstrated by these young leaders not only alleviates immediate hardships but also fosters a culture of kindness and generosity that resonates throughout our community,” said an Alexander Sinton representative. The school elaborates stating that they take immense pride in their students for their active engagement in community service. These initiatives help them develop essential life skills while building meaningful connections with local organizations and charities. Zakira Prins, leader of the RCL’s Club states, “The drive, which was made possible through the generous support garnered from a cake sale and the school’s Halloween civvies event, not only raised vital funds but continues to showcase the remarkable spirit of giving that defines our school community.”

Prins states, that reflecting on the accomplishments made by the RCL, that the members of the RCL would like to extend their gratitude to the teachers, parents, and community partners whose support has been instrumental in nurturing our students’ philanthropic spirit. “Together, we are becoming a generation of socially conscious individuals poised to create a brighter and more compassionate future for all. The journey does not end here; it continues as we strive for positive change in the lives of many,” said Prins. [email protected]