Well-known Cape contractor Des Crowie dies at 87

He studied carpentry and worked in construction industry for more than 50 years Cape Town - One of Cape Town’s decades-long construction businessmen, involved in the realisation of major building projects, has died.

Desmond Robert Crowie, 87, more known as “Des Crowie”, died on Saturday at Caledon hospital just after 12pm. Tony Crowie said his grandfather had a stroke on Thursday, September 9, and did not fully recover from it. Crowie was born in George, on January 8, 1934, and grew up in Cape Town.

Crowie studied carpentry and worked in the construction industry for more than 50 years. “He first worked for Clifford Harris and then for WJM Construction as the first artisan. From there he started his own business on July 1, 1966. Some of his great builds and companies he worked for were: SA Metal, Coke, Brick & Clay, Plate Glass, Simonsvlei, New World Foundation, Consol, SABC, just to name a few,” said Tony. He built various buildings in Mitchells Plain including churches, mosques and assisted with charity events and organisations.

The funeral is expected to be held today in Caledon. “As per his wishes, a small and private funeral service will be held with only his children, grandchildren and siblings in attendance,” said Tony. “He will be remembered as a man who stood for what he believed in and paved the way for many to follow. Family always came first even though he loved his work as much. He served on many boards and was involved in many charities. Many people will remember him by the long house on the hill on entering Mitchells Plain.”

Crowie had five children, with the eldest and youngest having passed on before him. He is survived by his daughter and two sons. He was also an uncle to local soccer players Desmond, Duncan and Nigel Crowie. [email protected]