Wellington man faces multiple murder, rape, kidnapping charges in court

Cape Town - The Wellington man accused of killing several women has appeared in the Western Cape High Court where the matter has yet again been postponed for finalisation of an expected plea and sentence agreement. Johan Williams and his legal representative have been in an on-going back and forth with the state on the finality of his agreement, which is now expected to take place on Thursday.

Williams is facing 20 counts of murder, rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, assault, housebreaking with intent to commit arson and failure to comply with a protection order. The state alleged that Williams kidnapped, raped and murdered several women between July 2012 and July 2018 by luring them to Wellington for job opportunities. It alleged that he kidnapped and murdered 35-year-old Natalie Jonkers in July 2012, who went missing after Williams assisted her with obtaining a loan. She disappeared after informing her husband that she was on her way home but the family received no contact from her again.

He is also accused of the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Maria Isaacs in June 2018 after he met with her about an employment opportunity. According to the state, the last time Isaacs was seen alive was in the company of Williams. In addition, he is accused of the kidnap, rape and murder of 21-year-old Kuils River woman, Chantel Matthysen, also in June 2018 after she had travelled to Wellington to visit him for an employment opportunity. Williams had befriended Matthyssen in 2016 and offered to help her get a job as a packer at a wine farm, but when she failed to contact her family after her intended arrival, they became worried.

The bodies of all three deceased women were found on the same farm in Wellington in July 2018. Both Isaacs and Matthyssen were raped before they were strangled to death. The cause of death for Jonkers could not be determined because she had gone missing two years earlier. Williams also faces multiple criminal charges for sustained abuse alleged by a single complainant, and a minor who cannot be named.