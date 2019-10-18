The department’s accounting officer, Graham Paulse, told the legislature’s Standing Committee on Local Government that he and MEC Anton Bredell had held regular discussions on the quality of councillors.
“We are concerned and that’s why we’re trying to do stuff to improve the quality of councillors.”
Paulse said they were thinking about putting a document together for political parties and in it they would say: “Given our own experience in the province and what we’ve seen and think the people deserve, if you go through a process of election etc, we ask you perhaps to consider these characteristics, these qualities, so that it helps us at the end to get a better councillor in a municipal council and actually this will lessen our burden in dealing with the subsequent fallout, in terms of inappropriate council decisions.”
The accounting officer was responding to questions from committee members Daylin Mitchell from the DA, and Danville Smith and Patrick Marran from the ANC.