Wesbank fire victims blame fire on constant load shedding

Cape Town - The community of Wesbank, near Eerste River, are fed-up with Eskom for the extended blackouts, resulting in a massive fire that broke out in the area that saw numerous houses burned to the ground and three young children killed. The community speculated that the cause of Saturday’s fire was related to load shedding, but City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the cause has not yet been determined.

Wesbank councillor Ebrahim Sawant said 10 wendy houses and five brick houses were burned to the ground. The 15 families living there lost everything, including IDs and other vital documents. Sawant commended Graham van Wyk, who was in critical condition at Tygerberg hospital after attempting to save the three children. “The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the fire victims blame it on the constant load shedding by Eskom which, according to them, causes electrical boxes to short circuit and spark, causing the fires.

"This has now become a common reason given by residents for fires starting in their homes," Sawant said. Resident Edith van Wyk said there has been at least one house fire every week for the past four weeks, as a result of load shedding – just last week two houses were burned from another fire that the community suspected to be caused by load shedding. Van Wyk said three streets remained without electricity as a result of Saturday's fire – Marthinus van Schalkwyk Road, Baxley Crescent and Wesbank Main Road.

Sawant said they were interacting with Eskom to resolve this, but a lot of community anger and frustration was due to the daily load shedding, as well as the “normal” slow maintenance services from Eskom. Fire victim Margaret Adams lost her bungalow and house, home to six people. They are in need clothes, food and kitchen appliances to get by, as Adams was not even able to make supper last night for her family. “Pastor Edwin Rondganger, a neighbour and co-ordinator, offered his residence, where some of the fire victims are being housed temporarily.

“The principal of Rainbow Primary has also made the school kitchen and store rooms available,” said Sawant. Wesbank community members were once again fed up with Eskom and the extended periods they suffered, some areas without power since Saturday when a massive fire broke out in the area that saw numerous houses burned to the ground and three young children killed. | SUPPLIED To assist the fire victims, contact Sawant on 084 334 4786. [email protected]