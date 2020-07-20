Wesgro process to determine CEO pay bump under scrutiny
This is according to an agreement reached between the board and Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier and presented to the standing committee on finance and economic development.
The review will also examine Wesgro’s benchmarking and decision-making processes. The independent review comes from the fallout over the steep salary increase for Wesgro chief executive, Tim Harris, who on his reappointment got a R427 000 increase, before tax and deductions.
Harris' increase comes after his contract was unchanged for the previous five-year period.
“On the question of whether his remuneration complied with good governance principles, our approach there will be to look to an auditing firm with specialisation in that sphere, to look into that matter.”
Defending himself from the board’s allegations of political interference, Maynier said: “I dispute that there was any political interference. I do have an executive oversight role over Wesgro and my approach at all times was to enquire and then to ask the board, precisely because the board is independent, to reconsider or reapply their minds on the issue."
Cameron Dugmore, leader of the opposition in the legislature, questioned acting board chairperson Michael Spicer on the matter of general wage discrepancies at the agency.
Spicer said the board had discussed "that overall pay rates were not aligned either to the public service or indeed, and even more so, to the private sector. Particularly both at the bottom and the top".
“The benchmarking exercise covered the entire organisation from top to bottom and as a result of that we adjusted the salaries of a number of staff members who were out of kilter with the medium-funded NGO benchmarks for equivalent jobs, so that the process of adjustment did not apply just to the chief executive but through the organisation,” said Spicer.
Committee chairperson Deidré Baartman said: “We look forward to receiving the findings of the independent review process. The committee will also request to be furnished with the scope and mandate of the independent review process, once determined.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus