Wesgro process to determine CEO pay bump under scrutiny

This is according to an agreement reached between the board and Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier and presented to the standing committee on finance and economic development.

The review will also examine Wesgro’s benchmarking and decision-making processes. The independent review comes from the fallout over the steep salary increase for Wesgro chief executive, Tim Harris, who on his reappointment got a R427 000 increase, before tax and deductions.

Harris' increase comes after his contract was unchanged for the previous five-year period.

In response to a question from the ANC’s Nomi Nkondlo, Maynier said: “On the issue of whether the process and decision to reappoint the chief executive complied with applicable laws, our approach will be to engage legal counsel to look into that matter.