West Coast National Park promises extraordinary bloom this flower season

Cape Town - After a very cold and rainy winter, flower lovers and the general public can now expect gorgeous flower beds and soft floral scents to fill the air, especially at some of the province’s renowned national parks. On Monday the SA National Parks (SANParks) announced that it had begun preparations to welcome back families to its facilities across the province for its much-anticipated West Coast National Park (WCNP) Spring flower season.

According to the national nature conservation custodian group this year, South Africa is expecting an extraordinary bloom in its flower fields, promising an awe-inspiring spectacle for all visitors. A spokesperson for the group said the expected extraordinary bloom was because of the substantial rainfall the province received during the winter season, with flowers set to burst into full bloom within the next week. She said: “Nature enthusiasts, photographers and families alike can delight in the breathtaking array of flowers on display, ranging from vibrant daisies to stunning bulbs, which can be viewed in the Seeberg, Mooimaak and Posberg sections of the park.”

Meanwhile, West Coast National Park (WCNP) Park manager Charlene Adams said: “We are excited about this year’s flower season and the vibrant blooms are bound to mesmerise every visitor. The abundance of rainfall has worked wonders and we can’t wait to showcase the beauty of our park during August and September. “To make the most of this experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their trips on sunny weekdays. Weekends tend to be exceptionally busy, often leading to queues at the entrance and congestion in the flower viewing areas. By choosing to visit on weekdays, visitors can savour a more peaceful and immersive encounter with nature’s magnificent display,” Adams said. WCNP also revealed that one of its new exciting projects, the Spring Flowers guide, would now be ready for the general public to purchase at its Posberg entry gate.

The Spring Flowers guide was developed as a fund-raising project by the West Coast Region, SANParks Honorary Rangers (WCR SHRs) while also contributing to the enrichment of visitors’ experience in the West Coast National Park during the flower season. WCR SHR and a key member of the Spring Flowers guide team Toni Tonin said: “It is necessary to explain the background of choosing the flowers represented in the booklet. There are over 1200 flowering species from close to 100 families of plants on the West Coast and only 37 could be accommodated in the booklet. “A selection was made from as many of the important families as possible, carefully avoiding undue weighting of any single-family and to try to select some of the most iconic members of these families whose normal flowering season coincides with the dramatic August/September floral displays that draw the crowds.