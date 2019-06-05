Steenberg’s Cove residents had been on the verge of being evicted from their homes by West Coast Properties. Supplied

Cape Town - A property developer who recently lost an application to evict a small fishing community from their homes, has indicated that it would appeal the Western Cape High Court ruling. West Coast Properties which had developed the Shelley Point development had sought the eviction of the Steenberg Cove community who number 126, so that it could develop the land on which the community's homes were built.

Now the company has applied for leave to appeal to overturn a decision made in the Western Cape High Court last month.

In its papers, the company said the court a quo (“from which”) erred in finding that the applicant had not made out a case justifying the granting of the relief sought by failing to consider the factors.

“The applicant is deprived of its land with the dire consequences that it cannot proceed with the approved development, which will greatly improve the economy of St Helena Bay as the development would enhance St Helena Bay's tourism, which in turn would contribute towards job creation in the community,” it stated.

West Coast Properties said it was currently liable to the municipality for the service consumption in respect of the land occupied which amounts to R1912961; according to it the costs of the approved development increase as a result of the delay in evicting the occupiers.

“The environmental authorisation for the development may be withdrawn in 2020, resulting in the cancellation of the development. The applicant will suffer loss of opportunity if the development cannot proceed. The applicant has made every effort since 2013 in discussing alternative accommodation of the occupiers with the municipality.”

Most of the residents used to work in a fishing factory until it closed down in 1967, and as a benefit they were given free accommodation.

West Coast Properties began drawing up its plans in 2011 and was given approval (to develop the area).

The residents were in negotiations with the municipality to relocate but discussions were halted after the council identified a piece of land that was privately owned, but couldn't afford it.

Winston Erasmus the lawyer representing the residents said they expected this. “We believe this is only the beginning of a very tedious process. The community is well aware of the company's leave to appeal and we will be approaching Heritage Western Cape to proclaim the area a heritage site,” he said.

Community leader Jerome Lewis said: “If we succeed in proclaiming the area a heritage site then we can win this again. It has very old houses that are of heritage value it can't be demolished so this is our next step.”

[email protected]