Westerford High continues investigation to find racist culprit

AS WESTERFORD High School learners returned to school on Monday after lessons and exams were suspended, prompted by an online racist attack, IT experts are trying to track the culprit. The school suspended lessons and exams last Thursday after several derogatory posts on a Instagram account under the name, Grade8a_2023, alleged to be that of a pupil at the Rondebosch school caused an outcry. In a statement released on Friday, the school said they were in the process of investigating the origin of the “offensive, hurtful racist comments”.

“We are following our School’s Diversity and Inclusivity Policy which clearly lays out a process for dealing with racist incidents timeously and effectively. Additionally, we are being guided by the National laws regarding hate speech. Content Regulatory Authority IT experts have been consulted and they are assisting in our attempts to identify the perpetrator, whether that person be from within our school community or outside of it,” the statement read. The incident has also been reported to the Film & Publications Board. The school's governing body (SGB) chairperson Solange Rosa and principal Mark Smith, in a co-signed statement further added that the break was “to give learners and staff support and time to process the painful trauma that this has caused, specifically to people of colour”.

The images shared mocked a teacher of colour, called for white people to “stay together” and apartheid to return. Images of slaves were also shared with suspected students tagged in the posts. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the posts did not come from an official school account and that the school was currently investigating the source of the post. “It is unclear if the account was hacked or if it did originate from a learner at the school. The posts came from one source.”

On Thursday, the school held a meeting with Grade 8 learners and provided counselling for those impacted and traumatised by the event, Hammond said. A session was also held with other learners and parents who requested more information on the incident. Counselling would continue over the next while, Hammond said. “The school has condemned the comments made and has distanced itself from its content. If the account was hacked, then the school would need to consider what action can be taken against the outside perpetrator.