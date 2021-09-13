Western Cape achieves new milestones after fully vaccinating 1 million people last week

Cape Town - The Western Cape reached two major Covid-19-related milestones recently, more than 500 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus detected, and over 1 million people are now fully vaccinated. Recent data collated by the provincial Health Department have shown the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

At the peak of a third wave in the province, data on those diagnosed with Covid-19 in the over-60 age group during the week of August 14-20, shows of the 2 455 people who contracted the virus, 92% of people were not fully vaccinated; 729 people required hospitalisation, with 96% not fully vaccinated; and 292 people died due to Covid-19, with 98.3% not fully vaccinated. As of September 10, the province had reached 1 004 089 fully vaccinated people. Around 653 911 people are partially vaccinated and will be eligible for the second dose soon.

Premier Alan Winde said: “This week, the province reached a milestone of fully vaccinating over 1 million people. I want to commend those of you who have been vaccinated and who are playing their part to protect themselves. “I also want to encourage those of you who have not yet been vaccinated to take up your vaccine opportunity. Vaccines are safe and are highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 illness that leads to hospitalisation and death.” The province reported 19 347 active cases of the virus, 510 464 confirmed cases with 471 381 recoveries, as of 1pm on Sunday. Around 19 091 people have since succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

To date, 6 459 Covid-19 reinfections have occurred. The province has administered 2 304 607 vaccines in total. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “This milestone could only have been made possible with the dedicated work of each departmental official, collaboration with private partners, NGOs, and the community presenting themselves at our vaccination centres to get their jab.”