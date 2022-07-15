Western Cape activist becomes secretary of new committee for social cohesion

Cape Town - Social justice and education activist Edwin Cleophas has been selected as secretary-general of the National Steering Committee on Social Cohesion Advocates (SCA). This week, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the new committee, which is composed of anti-crime advocates, human rights and social activists, and academics.

Story continues below Advertisement

The body will be chaired by Yusuf Abramjee, with deputies Vinolia Mabele and Dr Cresencia Nyathi, secretary-general Edwin Cleophas and spokesperson Dr Balungile Zondi. Hailing from the Western Cape, Cleophas is the founder and managing director of the Social Justice Agency, and specialises in anti-racism education, diversity and inclusion, youth empowerment and community development. In 2019, Cleophas was appointed as one of the advocates and as secretary-general of the national programme until 2024. The programme is ultimately responsible for social cohesion and nation building, Cleophas said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have a mandate to engage with issues related to gender-based violence, xenophobia, racism, youth development, unemployment, capacity building, peace building, skills development and all other issues related to building a nation of conscious and active citizens that will take us forward as a country.” Cleophas founded Project No Limits, an after-school programme for the Kleinvlei and Eerste River community, in 2008 and is currently involved in an anti-bullying campaign in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education. He is working to launch an anti-racism programme with the Department of Arts and Culture this year, focused on South African universities.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was born and raised on the streets of the Cape Flats, specifically Kraaifontein and Eerste River. Started out on the way to being a statistic but later in life made some positive decisions that got me to where I am today. “I use my negative experiences as learning tools to help youths like me to achieve more in life. “I am passionate about sport, youth development, racial justice, social justice, economic empowerment, and creating more opportunities for people of colour in this country,” Cleophas said.

Story continues below Advertisement