Western Cape averaging 135 new Covid-19 cases daily

Cape Town - The Western Cape is witnessing 135 new Covid-19 cases, 20 hospital admissions and two deaths daily, on average.

This is according to Health Department head, Dr Keith Cloete.

During Premier Alan Winde’s weekly digicon on Thursday, Cloete provided an update on the province’s health systems, vaccine roll-out for phase 2, and preparations for the third wave.

Hospital admissions and Covid-19-related deaths have decreased slightly with an average test positivity rate at 4.13% as at April 16.

Around 53 507 health-care workers have been vaccinated. The province aims to begin Phase 2 on May 17, vaccinating individuals aged 60 and older. There are around 720 000 residents who fall in this category and about 111 369 people have registered on the national EVDS registration system to be vaccinated.

The more people in the 60+ category vaccinated, the lower the impact will be on health-care systems during the third wave, said Cloete.

Funerals and bars remain a major concern, driving most of the Covid-19 clusters in the province.

“Because of relatively high levels of protection from previous infections, we expect the third wave to be lower than the second, but it is conditional. It is conditional on the behaviour of the broader society. So if we behave responsibly, we could potentially have a lower second wave,” said Cloete.

“We can delay the onset of the third wave, mitigate the intensity of the third wave, through a strong behavioural response.”

On the province’s Phase 2 readiness, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I am comfortable to confirm that we are ready. In as much as that for phase 2 in the Western Cape, which will be about 2.3 million, starting with the 60+ year-olds, then 50+ year-olds than 40+ year-olds, that could also be done concurrently, because some of them are essential service workers.”

Winde said: “The third wave in our province of Covid-19 will happen. That's a given, we base it on other parts of the world that have gone through their third wave and are even on their fourth wave. What we are doing from our side is making sure we’re going to bring the vaccine roll-out into play as quickly as possible.”

Those struggling to register can contact 0860 142 142.

