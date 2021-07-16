Western Cape Biodiversity Bill to guard the province’s ecosystems

Cape Town - The Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning has called on the public to make submissions on the Western Cape Biodiversity Bill. Biodiversity and Coastal management director Marlene Laros said a few of the bill’s objectives include the protection and conservation of the province’s environment and unique biodiversity, long-term ecological sustainability and resilience of ecosystem services and ecological infrastructure.

“This is to ensure human well-being and the long-term resilience of society and the economy through the conservation of protected areas.” Standing Committee on Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning chairperson Andricus van der Westhuizen said one of the bill’s highlights was the stewardship and partnership idea of CapeNature in conserving areas as a joint partnership with private landowners as they did not have the funds to purchase large tracts of land for conservation purposes. CapeNature Biodiversity Capabilities executive director Coral Birss said stakeholders affected by the bill’s implementation included the global community, Western Cape residents, local government, regulated communities entrained for sustainable use, natural resource user groups, the agricultural sector, non-government organisations, community organisations and landscape initiatives