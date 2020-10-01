Western Cape Blood Service in urgent need of donations as stock is critically low

Cape Town - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) says it is running critically low on blood groups 0+ and B+, with only a day's stock left of the first and two days' supply of the second.

The service said there had been a significant decline in blood stocks as donation clinics at schools, corporates and tertiary education institutions were closed due to the pandemic.

“The safety of blood donors, staff and blood recipients have always been our main priorities and WCBS has implemented stringent hygiene and precautionary measures since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure their ongoing safety," said public relations manager Marike Gevers.

Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Michelle Vermeulen appealed to the public to donate as O+ and B+ blood groups were critically low at this stage.

The O blood group is the universal blood group and can therefore be given to other blood groups (O+ can be given to all positive blood groups and O- can be given to all negative blood groups).