Western Cape Blood Service in urgent need of donations as stock is critically low
Cape Town - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) says it is running critically low on blood groups 0+ and B+, with only a day's stock left of the first and two days' supply of the second.
The service said there had been a significant decline in blood stocks as donation clinics at schools, corporates and tertiary education institutions were closed due to the pandemic.
“The safety of blood donors, staff and blood recipients have always been our main priorities and WCBS has implemented stringent hygiene and precautionary measures since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure their ongoing safety," said public relations manager Marike Gevers.
Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Michelle Vermeulen appealed to the public to donate as O+ and B+ blood groups were critically low at this stage.
The O blood group is the universal blood group and can therefore be given to other blood groups (O+ can be given to all positive blood groups and O- can be given to all negative blood groups).
Criteria for donating blood are: If you are between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are healthy on the day of donation and lead a safe sexual lifestyle.
To find out where you can donate, download the WCBS app for Android and iOS, visit www.wcbs.org.za, or WhatsApp them at 060 549 7244.
Cape Argus