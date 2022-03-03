Western Cape blood stocks critically low

Cape Town - Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has warned of critically low blood stocks and has called on eligible donors to roll up their sleeves for a life-saving cause and donate blood.

The blood service, which aims to maintain a five-day blood stock supply in all blood groups, said it has a two-day supply in O blood group and a three-day supply of A+ and B+ blood groups.

The O blood group is the universal blood group. O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.

WCBS public relations manager Marike Gevers said blood collections continue to be challenging, while blood usage has increased markedly since the beginning of February.