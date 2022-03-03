Western Cape blood stocks critically low
Share this article:
Cape Town - Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has warned of critically low blood stocks and has called on eligible donors to roll up their sleeves for a life-saving cause and donate blood.
The blood service, which aims to maintain a five-day blood stock supply in all blood groups, said it has a two-day supply in O blood group and a three-day supply of A+ and B+ blood groups.
The O blood group is the universal blood group. O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.
WCBS public relations manager Marike Gevers said blood collections continue to be challenging, while blood usage has increased markedly since the beginning of February.
“After the voluntary blood donation, units are transported to the nearest WCBS office for testing and processing. Blood is spun down and separated into three key components, namely red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
“Each unit of blood is tested for HIV, hepatitis B & C, syphilis and blood group. Once blood and blood products are cleared, it is sent to blood banks and emergency blood fridges in hospitals where it is kept for patients in need,” Gevers said.
Individuals between the ages 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health, and lead a safe sexual lifestyle, are eligible to donate blood.
Each donor who successfully donates a unit of blood in March will receive a limited-edition WCBS face mask.