Western Cape blood stocks will only last for the next four days and for this reason people have been encouraged to donate blood. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Western Cape blood stocks will only last for the next four days and for this reason people have been encouraged to donate blood. The Western Cape Blood Service website states that they are running low on blood stocks. Promotions and PR manager Michelle Vermeulen said the blood service was in great need of O- and B+ blood groups. “Should you wish to donate in a different area, you can visit our website and click on ‘where can I donate’. You can then select the area in which you wish to donate and it will display when we’re next there,” said Vermeulen. Jenny Naidoo, 56, from Pelican Park, said she had been donating blood for 23 years.

“It’s become second nature. I’d encourage anybody healthy to do it because we never know when we will need it. We need blood to survive and at the end of the day you’re helping humanity, so it’s a big must by me.”

Another donor, Zaib Vlotman, 21, said: “I’ve been meaning to donate since my last time in November, also because they’re running low on O+ blood which I have, so I thought I might as well do it.”

Student Aadam Kader, 21, discovered the blood donation centre last year when walking down the road from campus in Long Street. “This is my third time donating now and I do it because they need my blood,” said Kader.

Yusri Pretorius, 19, from Pelican Heights said whether with family or friends, an “outing” is made out of the day and experience.

“You’re saving people’s lives and it makes you feel good. I encourage most of my friends and my family members to come and donate blood, we’ll make a day out of it. We’ll donate blood and then go somewhere,” said Pretorius.

Vermeulen said there were three fixed sites where one could donate blood: N1 City Mall (close to Checkers), Blue Route Mall (next to ABSA bank) and 9 Long Street.

For more information on the donor criteria, visit the blood service’s website www.wcbs.org.za

