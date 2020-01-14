The Western Cape Blood Service website states that they are running low on blood stocks.
Promotions and PR manager Michelle Vermeulen said the blood service was in great need of O- and B+ blood groups.
“Should you wish to donate in a different area, you can visit our website and click on ‘where can I donate’. You can then select the area in which you wish to donate and it will display when we’re next there,” said Vermeulen.
Jenny Naidoo, 56, from Pelican Park, said she had been donating blood for 23 years.