Western Cape businesses voice their concern over Level 4 lockdown strategy

Cape Town - More than 44 businesses from various sectors in the province have voiced their concerns over the national government’s proposed Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. According to the provincial department of finance and economic opportunities it has engaged with 445 economic stakeholders across business and industry in the Western Cape, and have received more than 40 submissions, which were forwarded to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). As of Friday, the country will move to Level 4 of the nationwide lockdown. This means that some workers may return to work but only under strict hygiene regulations, restaurants may not open and can only deliver, while exercising will be permitted but not in gatherings. In a list of submissions published by the provincial department of finance and economic opportunities, some businesses raised concerns specifically regarding the revenue they have not been receiving during the national lockdown.

“With the current regulation allowing for only 20% of their employees per shift at their premises or factory, will not allow for productive start-up after the shutdown.

“It is proposed that the industry allow for at least 50% of the current workforce on the premises to allow productive manufacturing,” the manufacturing sector said in its submission.

Real estate agents have also pleaded to work. In their submission they said, “The negative impact of Covid-19 on real estate has been significant. In order to stimulate demand in the sector, Wesgro proposes that commercial and residential real estate agents be permitted to access to properties that are for sale in order to collect photos of the site, as well as the development of virtual tours to promote online viewings,” it said.

MEC David Maynier said: “Our proposed amendments to Level 4 of the Schedule of Services include a number of agricultural and other products for export such as wine and hops, yachts and boats, engine parts, plants and herbal products and any other product deemed essential in another country, as well as the movement of imported goods for warehousing purposes.

“To allow the construction industry to operate, especially where there is minimal labour and more use of capital equipment, and with the option of split shifts to ensure social distancing is adhered to,” he said.

“We will continue to motivate that where businesses in the Western Cape are able to operate safely, they can do so. I have written to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel requesting him to convene an urgent meeting of the ministers and Members of the Executive Councils (MECs) to discuss the implementation of the risk-adjusted approach to the lockdown and the proposed Level 4 restrictions in the provinces,” Maynier said.

