Western Cape, City of Cape Town launch joint strategy for Covid-19 hot spots

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape Cabinet approved the Whole of Government Covid-19 Hotspot Strategy for the City of Cape Town on Monday. This plan sets out how the Western Cape Government will utilise and coordinate its various government departments together with the City of Cape Town in one unified response to Covid-19 hotspots within the City of Cape Town. "The Western Cape understands that a blunt, one-size-fit-all approach for the entire province, when some regions have few cases and others have high transmission, is neither sustainable nor effective. We need to be more flexible and innovative. "We have therefore adopted an evidence based, data-led approach to our pandemic response, that drills down below sub-district level, to understand the transmission of the virus within particular geographical areas," Winde said. What is a hotspot? These are areas where there is a high number of cases, and where community transmission is well entrenched and accelerating. A hotspot is where people live.

This is different from a cluster. A cluster is where the outbreak originated, which is a place of gathering, such as a supermarket or retail store.

"Our response to hotspots, which involves slowing the spread of the virus, and protecting vulnerable people most at risk, requires the combined impact of our government and the City of Cape Town to make a real difference," Winde said.

This targeted hotspot plan includes the following:



Health response- including case management, community screening and testing and the appropriate referral for Quarantine and Isolation

Economic response- including assisting and mapping businesses, ensuring social distancing in the workplace and places of economic activity, and the following of our protocols developed for the workspace

Safety response- that includes the SAPS and WCG and City of Cape Town traffic deployment and law enforcement

Food security and humanitarian response- that includes our Departments of Agriculture, Social Development and relevant City initiatives

Places and Spaces response- that is led by the Department of Human Settlement and its interventions in informal areas in particular

Transport and Public Response- that includes interventions with respect to movement of people, and public transport, amongst others.

"Underpinning this all is a new phase in the communications campaign that focuses more strongly on achieving behaviour change, now that awareness of Covid-19 is high. It also leverages the roe of councillors, community leaders, and faith-based organisations."

The full details of the plan will be presented to the media and public this week and details of when this will happen will be communicated soon the premier said.