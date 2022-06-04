Western Cape Commissioner for Children Christina Nomdo marks two years since inception

Cape Town - Two years since the inception of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children, the office still has only two permanent employees with no permanent office. Commissioner Christina Nomdo said the situation hampered the efficacy of the office significantly.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, coinciding with Child Protection Week, marked the start of the third year of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children in office. Despite this Nomdo said they moved around temporary offices and still had not been able to create the ‘fantasy house’ office concept, but said it would not deter them from striving to do their best. Nomdo said she would continue to work directly with children to fulfil her mission.

However she said many still misunderstood the mandate of the commissioner as an oversight mechanism. “It seems there are expectations that all violence against children will cease and that the commissioner should intervene in every case of a violation against a child. “This expectation is unrealistic and speaks to the desperation people feel.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have an entire child protection system and police service charged with that responsibility from the government side. “Disrupting the culture of violence in our society is the role of every adult in every community,” she said. Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said the organisation was looking forward to receiving the Commissioner’s annual report that would reflect on the work achieved during the second year in office.

Story continues below Advertisement

Solomons said the organisation was concerned about the lack of the commissioner’s awareness and the office’s work. He said the independence of the commissioner and office was compromised. “The office of the commissioner for children is not fully established and has not enough resources that have been allocated and provided for the setting up of the office of the commissioner and work.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The present office is not easily accessible for many of our children and complaints mechanism for a child are not available with a child participation policy and plan for the commissioner not known,” he said. Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said a house had been identified together with the Provincial Department of Transport and Public Works and that its occupation was currently subject to an ongoing legal process and that funding has further been set aside for the house and renovations “Despite the very serious fiscal challenges the Provincial Government has faced, R10.413 million is allocated to the commissioner for children’s office for the 2022/23 financial year.