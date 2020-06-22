Western Cape continuously reassessing data in anticipation of Covid-19 peak

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde said the Western Cape government is continuously reassessing the data available to gain insight into when the province will hit its coronavirus peak. He said this after revealing that the province currently has almost 14 000 active cases of Covid-19. The term "active case" refers to a patient who is currently infected, and a case is considered closed when a person has recovered, or in the event of a death. "[Our] recoveries significantly outnumber active cases in the province, but we must still do everything we can to ensure that we are keeping safe, as those 14 000 people have the potential to infect many more people in their families and communities," Winde said. "As a province, we are continuously reassessing the data available to us to give us an indication of when the virus peak will occur. "These models are predictions based on the best available data at the time and it is impossible to pinpoint exactly when this will happen, but by taking additional care now, and managing the number of active cases, we can help to slow the spread and help to save lives."

Winde explained that their active case management strategy has focused on:

Screening and referral for testing of vulnerable people and households

Screening in old-age homes

Strengthening of the telephonic follow-up of positive cases and contacts system

Referring residents to isolation and quarantine sites where self-isolation is not possible or viable

Early identification of high-risk cases for active case management.

He added that Western Cape residents can contribute to reducing active cases by:

Staying home as much as possible to avoid becoming infected, especially if you fall into one of the risk groups

Practising hygiene and social distancing

Wearing a mask

Avoiding gatherings

Staying home if you feel ill

Taking up isolation and quarantine in one of our facilities if you are not able to do this at home or run the risk of infecting loved ones living with you.

Update on the Covid-19 awareness campaign:

Winde added that over the weekend, thousands of posters have been put up across the metro as part of the Covid-19 awareness campaign in hot-spot areas. Posters will continue to go up in the City of Cape Town and in our non-metro regions this week.

"About 10 000 of these posters will be erected, forming part of the biggest public awareness campaign on record in the Western Cape.

"Their message in isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans is that by taking measures to keep ourselves safe such as staying at home, and wearing a mask, we are also able to protect our loved ones and family members who may be more at risk of infection," he said.

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 25 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 424.

As of Monday, 22 June, the Western Cape has 13 969 active Covid-19 cases, 51 351 confirmed cases and 35 958 recoveries. There are 1 546 people in hospital, of which 318 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government